10 Best RPGs on Xbox Game Pass

In a golden age of content, there is nothing greater and also as daunting as trying to pick what stunning world to immerse yourself into next. Xbox Game Pass features a few hundred games to download with a simple subscription fee, and that includes recent classics, old school favourites, and indie gems that many haven’t yet discovered.

Role-playing games have become much more common on console and PC, with major franchises like The Elder Scrolls, The Witcher, and Fallout all boasting huge followings. But which ones are on Xbox Game Pass, and what are the best ones? Look no further.

Best RPGs on Xbox Game Pass

Slay the Spire

A beautifully complex card-based roleplaying game, Slay the Spire has captured the imagination of a very particular type of RPG and strategy game fan. The systems can seen daunting within the game at first, but you will likely sink hundreds of hours into it. With roguelike mechanics and a lot of randomization, it’ll feel rough at times, but never unfair. There are four playable classes: The Defect, The Ironclad, The Silent, and The Watcher, all with distinct mechanics and aesthetics. Plus, there’s many tiers of difficulty with the “ascension” system, which goes up to level 20.

The Outer Worlds

Obsidian’s return to original role-playing games, The Outer Worlds is a mixture of classic Fallout-style anti-capitalist messaging with intricate roleplaying systems that can allow you to be a saviour or a massive monster. It’s perhaps not as large in scope as their previous RPG New Vegas, but has so much charm, as well as some truly spectacular DLCs to play post-game. Something that really makes it stand out is its range of weapons, and you’ll be pleased to know it caters for all playstyles.

DragonAge: Inquisition

It’s hard to believe it’s been close to a decade since DragonAge: Inquisition was released, but it’s still a fantastic experience all these years later. The fourth entry in the franchise, a lot of the ideas have really settled in Inquisition, and its many characters will keep you highly entertained, even if the main plot isn’t fantastic. Like a lot of games by BioWare, you can also have just as much fun treating it like a dating simulator. Definitely not speaking from experience.

Fallout 3

After attaining the rights to the Fallout franchise, Bethesda Game Studios released Fallout 3. A moody, gritty, and downright brutal role-playing game, it has cemented itself as a favorite of the RPG genre. Allowing players to do things as awful as nuking an entire town, become a slaver, or saving the region and ending slavery, you can really be as evil or as heroic as you want. It’s a bit clunky to go back to once you’ve played Fallout 4, but the ambience in 3 is something else.

The Elder Scrolls Online

If you want to lose literally your entire life in a role-playing game, look no further than The Elder Scrolls Online. Filled with hundreds of hours of content, a myriad of collectibles, plenty of quality endgame content, and fantastic combat, TESO has really found its audience after a tough first few years post-launch. The ability to traverse all of Tamriel feels fantastic, and immersing yourself in the different cultures with friends or strangers feels great. Still getting quarterly updates, it’s hard to run out of things to do.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Three games packed into one, you can now relive the fantastic Mass Effect trilogy in the upgraded Legendary Edition. The most iconic science fiction RPG out there, you control Commander Shephard in their quest to bring peace to the galaxy. Featuring a class system, party mechanics, and yes, romance, Mass Effect is such an easy game to get stuck into and enjoy. If you missed out on it during its initial release, now is the time.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The winner of countless Game of the Year awards, and setting a new gold standard for its studio CD Projekt Red, The Witcher 3‘s success is hard to truly gauge. The third chapter in the series, but easily accessible to new players, The Witcher 3 has just so much content for players to dive into. Like the best role-playing games, it really makes you feel the weight of your decisions and allows you to mould the character into your own.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

If you haven’t played Skyrim by now, what are you doing? Released in 2011 to rave reviews, still getting modded for and continuously the subject of constant re-releases, Skyrim is a smash hit for Bethesda. Take control of the Dragonborn and end Alduin. Or become the Arch-Mage of the College of Winterhold. Or a vampire assassin. Or perhaps a stoic, well-meaning warrior? Or maybe you just want to live like a nomad across the tundra. Skyrim remains so popular for a reason: it’s brilliant.

Dead Cells

A platforming roguelike role-playing game, Dead Cells can be brutally hard, but fair. With some epic boss battles, bizarre monsters, great weapons, and stunning atmosphere, it’s hard to go wrong here. The goal is to reach the end, but like Slay the Spire, winning once isn’t the end. Each time you beat the game, it becomes harder, leading up to the highly-challenging four boss cell run required to 100% the game. Plug in some music, get your controller, and collect some cells.

Stardew Valley

One of the most wholesome games you can have in your collection, Stardew Valley is the antithesis to the way the world feels. It’s bright, colourful, cute, and totally relaxing. Made almost entirely by one man, you create your own farm, make your own friendships and relationships with villagers, become whatever type of farmer you want to be. Want to become a brewer? Go ahead. Only want to raise chickens? Easy. Focus just on fruit and vegetables? By all means. It’s such a charming game and also allows for up to four players to share a farm together.