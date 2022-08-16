Over the years, Pokémon has exploded in popularity. From the show, to the video games, to the Pikachu float during the Thanksgiving Day Parade, Pokémon is almost everywhere. One of the biggest things related to Pokémon that fans can experience for themselves are Pokémon tournaments, where fans bring their cards together and battle each other to see who has the most dominant deck in the world.

Getting into these tournaments and advancing takes years of collecting and building the right deck with the right cards. Fans must be able to find decks that provide them with Pokémon, trainers, and energy that they can use in battle. New collectors and players are wanting to know what the best starter deck is.

What is the best starter deck for Pokémon Trading Card Game?

Image via Walmart

Fans looking to start their own deck for the Pokémon Trading Card Game should look no further than the Soaring Storm deck. This deck is the best deck for starters because of its versatility. Plus, the fact that the cards all compliment each other well is huge for someone looking to start their own adventure.

The fact that the deck comes with Alolan Grimer is huge because that means attacks do not cost the player any energy, something that is vital for players. Another feature of the deck is the advancement of the Dragonite line. This card can adapt to support an attack or even attack itself should the opportunity and necessity present itself. Two cards from this deck that work together are Thundurus and Tornadus.

The two cards compliment each other well because they boost each other’s attack significantly. The cards are able to deal an attack to your opponent’s bench, something that is rare yet valuable when battling. A card that gives users and players a powerful drawing ability is Pidgeotto. The deck is absolutely stacked with more and more talent the deeper you cut into the deck.

Fans of the show have loved following all of the game forms, and with the explosion of Pokémon Go that took place, many new faces are looking to enter the world of Pokémon Trading Card Game. Hopefully, those who start with this deck can use it to become powerful fighters in the years to come.