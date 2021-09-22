When it comes to ore in Minecraft, nothing can compete with diamonds. This elusive resource has been a part of the game since its inception and has remained the most powerful ore for both building and combat purposes.

With its light blue glistening appearance, the resource can often be confused with others of a similar color, but its practical uses are superior to all. Thankfully, you can find diamond ore around every Minecraft world, but sadly, it’s not so easily located.

Here are some of the best tips and methods you can use if you plan on setting out to locate and mine diamonds in your Minecraft server.

The Best Ways To Find Diamonds In Minecraft

There are a handful of helpful hints that you can use to find diamonds, but at the end of the day the specific location of the ore is randomized from one world to another. Here are some tricks that will give you the highest chance of successfully locating the ore.