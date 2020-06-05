Biggest-Ever PlayStation 4 Sale Features Hundreds Of Discounts

Some of the best games released over the current console generation are currently up for grabs on PlayStation 4 for a fraction of their usual asking price.

Sony’s annual Days of Play sale is now officially underway in North America, with those in Europe having already enjoyed the slew of generous discounts for a couple of weeks or so. While there are likely a handful of differences between the two lists, a cursory glance over the former suggests that all the big-hitters such as Star Wars Battlefront II, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man and Resident Evil are present and accounted for, with the amount of money you save largely depending on how recently each title was released.

There are three price categories to choose from this time around we’ve put together the entire list for your browsing pleasure below.

$10 or under Apex Legends Special Edition — $10 — Save 50%

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission – $10 – Save 50%

Batman: Arkham Knight – $4 – Save 80%

Dark Souls III – $10 – Save 84%

EA Family Bundle — $10 — Save 75%

FIFA 20 — $10 — Save 83%

Everybody’s Golf — $10 — Save 50%

Farpoint — $10 — Save 50%

Firewall Zero Hour — $10 — Save 50%

For Honor — $7 — Save 75%

Hitman 2 Expansion Pass — $8 — Save 80%

Injustice 2 — $5 — Save 75%

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham — $8 — Save 60%

LEGO Jurassic World — $8 — Save 60%

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers — $8 — Save 60%

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes — $8 — Save 60%

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 — $8 — Save 60%

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens — $8 — Save 60%

LEGO Worlds — $6 — Save 60%

Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience — $5 — Save 75%

Monopoly Family Fun Pack — $6 — Save 70%

NBA 2KVR Experience — $4 — Save 75%

Ratchet and Clank — $10 — Save 50%

Rayman Legends — $5 — Save 75%

Resident Evil 7 — $10 — Save 50%

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Season Pass — $7 — Save 67 %

South Park: The Stick of Truth — $10 — Save 67%

Street Fighter V — $8 — Save 60%

Tekken 7 — $10 — Save 80%

The Elder Scrolls Online — $8 — Save 60%

The Last Of Us Remastered — $10 — Save 50%

The Sims 4 — $10 — Save 75%

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Standard Edition — $10 — Save 67%

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End — $10 — Save 50%

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy — $10 — Save 50%

Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack — $9 — Save 70% Resident Evil 3 Remake Screenshots 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom If you’re willing to push the boat out a little further, any (and potentially all, if you’ve got an endless supply of external hard drives) of the following can be yours for less than $20.

$20 or under

A Plague Tale: Innocence — $17 — Save 66%

Assassin’s Creed Origins — $12 — Save 80%

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection — $12 — Save 70%

Battlefield V — $15 — Save 63%

Black Desert: Standard Edition — $15 — Save 50%

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered — $15 — Save 25%

Concrete Genie — $12 — Save 60%

Days Gone — $15 — Save 63%

Days Gone Digital Deluxe Edition — $18 — Save 63%

Dead by Daylight: Special Edition — $12 — Save 60%

Destiny 2: Forsaken — $15 — Save 40%

Dragon Ball FighterZ — $12 — Save 80%

Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition — $12 — Save 40%

UFC 3 Deluxe Edition — $13 — Save 57%

Far Cry New Dawn — $16 — Save 60%

God of War — $15 — Save 25%

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition — $15 — Save 50%

Hitman 2 — $12 — Save 80%

Hitman HD Enhanced Collection — $15 — Save 75%

LEGO The Incredibles — $15 — Save 75%

LEGO DC Super-Villains — $15 — Save 75%

Madden NFL 20 — $18 — Save 70%

Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps — $13 — Save 50%

MediEvil — $12 — Save 60%

MediEvil – Digital Deluxe — $16 — Save 60%

Metro Exodus — $16 — Save 60%

Middle-earth: Shadow of War — $12 — Save 75%

Monster Hunter World — $15 — Save 25%

NHL 20 — $18 — Save 70%

Ni no Kuni II: REVENANT KINGDOM — $18 — Save 70%

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville — $16 — Save 60%

PUBG — $15 — Save 50%

Resident Evil 7 Season Pass — $12 — Save 60%

Soul Calibur VI — $15 — Save 70%

South Park: The Fractured but Whole — $15 — Save 70%

STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Upgrade — $15 — Save 40%

Superhot — $12 — Save 50%

Superhot VR — $12 — Save 50%

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan — $15 — Save 50%

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — $12 — Save 70%

Vampyr — $13 — Save 78%

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus — $12 — Save 70%

World War Z — $15 — Save 50% The final list largely consists of games either released this year or last, though still provide a sizable saving. $20 or more