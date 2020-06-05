Biggest-Ever PlayStation 4 Sale Features Hundreds Of Discounts
Some of the best games released over the current console generation are currently up for grabs on PlayStation 4 for a fraction of their usual asking price.
Sony’s annual Days of Play sale is now officially underway in North America, with those in Europe having already enjoyed the slew of generous discounts for a couple of weeks or so. While there are likely a handful of differences between the two lists, a cursory glance over the former suggests that all the big-hitters such as Star Wars Battlefront II, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man and Resident Evil are present and accounted for, with the amount of money you save largely depending on how recently each title was released.
There are three price categories to choose from this time around we’ve put together the entire list for your browsing pleasure below.
$10 or under
- Apex Legends Special Edition — $10 — Save 50%
- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission – $10 – Save 50%
- Batman: Arkham Knight – $4 – Save 80%
- Dark Souls III – $10 – Save 84%
- EA Family Bundle — $10 — Save 75%
- FIFA 20 — $10 — Save 83%
- Everybody’s Golf — $10 — Save 50%
- Farpoint — $10 — Save 50%
- Firewall Zero Hour — $10 — Save 50%
- For Honor — $7 — Save 75%
- Hitman 2 Expansion Pass — $8 — Save 80%
- Injustice 2 — $5 — Save 75%
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham — $8 — Save 60%
- LEGO Jurassic World — $8 — Save 60%
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers — $8 — Save 60%
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes — $8 — Save 60%
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 — $8 — Save 60%
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens — $8 — Save 60%
- LEGO Worlds — $6 — Save 60%
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience — $5 — Save 75%
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack — $6 — Save 70%
- NBA 2KVR Experience — $4 — Save 75%
- Ratchet and Clank — $10 — Save 50%
- Rayman Legends — $5 — Save 75%
- Resident Evil 7 — $10 — Save 50%
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Season Pass — $7 — Save 67 %
- South Park: The Stick of Truth — $10 — Save 67%
- Street Fighter V — $8 — Save 60%
- Tekken 7 — $10 — Save 80%
- The Elder Scrolls Online — $8 — Save 60%
- The Last Of Us Remastered — $10 — Save 50%
- The Sims 4 — $10 — Save 75%
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Standard Edition — $10 — Save 67%
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End — $10 — Save 50%
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy — $10 — Save 50%
- Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack — $9 — Save 70%
If you’re willing to push the boat out a little further, any (and potentially all, if you’ve got an endless supply of external hard drives) of the following can be yours for less than $20.
$20 or under
- A Plague Tale: Innocence — $17 — Save 66%
- Assassin’s Creed Origins — $12 — Save 80%
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection — $12 — Save 70%
- Battlefield V — $15 — Save 63%
- Black Desert: Standard Edition — $15 — Save 50%
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered — $15 — Save 25%
- Concrete Genie — $12 — Save 60%
- Days Gone — $15 — Save 63%
- Days Gone Digital Deluxe Edition — $18 — Save 63%
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition — $12 — Save 60%
- Destiny 2: Forsaken — $15 — Save 40%
- Dragon Ball FighterZ — $12 — Save 80%
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition — $12 — Save 40%
- UFC 3 Deluxe Edition — $13 — Save 57%
- Far Cry New Dawn — $16 — Save 60%
- God of War — $15 — Save 25%
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition — $15 — Save 50%
- Hitman 2 — $12 — Save 80%
- Hitman HD Enhanced Collection — $15 — Save 75%
- LEGO The Incredibles — $15 — Save 75%
- LEGO DC Super-Villains — $15 — Save 75%
- Madden NFL 20 — $18 — Save 70%
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps — $13 — Save 50%
- MediEvil — $12 — Save 60%
- MediEvil – Digital Deluxe — $16 — Save 60%
- Metro Exodus — $16 — Save 60%
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War — $12 — Save 75%
- Monster Hunter World — $15 — Save 25%
- NHL 20 — $18 — Save 70%
- Ni no Kuni II: REVENANT KINGDOM — $18 — Save 70%
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville — $16 — Save 60%
- PUBG — $15 — Save 50%
- Resident Evil 7 Season Pass — $12 — Save 60%
- Soul Calibur VI — $15 — Save 70%
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole — $15 — Save 70%
- STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Upgrade — $15 — Save 40%
- Superhot — $12 — Save 50%
- Superhot VR — $12 — Save 50%
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan — $15 — Save 50%
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — $12 — Save 70%
- Vampyr — $13 — Save 78%
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus — $12 — Save 70%
- World War Z — $15 — Save 50%
The final list largely consists of games either released this year or last, though still provide a sizable saving.
$20 or more
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown — $20 — Save 67%
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey — $20 — Save 50%
- Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey Ultimate Edition — $30 — Save 75%
- Black Desert: Deluxe Edition — $22.49 — Save 50%
- Blood and Truth — $20 — Save 50%
- Borderlands 2 VR — $20 — Save 60%
- Borderlands 3 — $30 — Save 50%
- Bravo Team — $10 — Save 50%
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 — $20 — Save 67%
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare — $45 — Save 25%
- Code Vein — $36 — Save 40%
- Control Digital Deluxe Edition — $40 — Save 50%
- Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled — $41 — Save 45%
- Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle — $60 — Save 40%
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled — $24 — Save 40%
- Dark Souls Remastered — $20 — Save 50%
- Death Stranding — $24 — Save 60%
- Death Stranding Digital Deluxe Edition — $32 — Save 60%
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep — $21 — Save 40%
- Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition — $33 — Save 33%
- Devil May Cry 5 — $20 — Save 51%
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition — $30 — Save 50%
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition — $59 — Save 35%
- DOOM Eternal Standard Edition — $39 — Save 35%
- Dreams — $30 — Save 25%
- Fallout 76: Wastelanders Deluxe Edition — $36 — Save 40%
- FINAL FANTASY XIV Online Complete Edition — $36 — Save 40%
- FINAL FANTASY XIV: SHADOWBRINGERS — $24 — Save 40%
- Gran Turismo Spec II — $20 — Save 33%
- Hitman 2 Gold Edition — $20 — Save 80%
- Hunt: Showdown — $24 — Save 40%
- Jump Force — $20 — Save 67%
- L.A. Noire — $20 — Save 50%
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition — $20 — Save 50%
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition — $26 — Save 60%
- MLB The Show 20 — $40 — Save 34%
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne — $30 — Save 25%
- Mortal Kombat 11 — $25 — Save 50%
- Need for Speed Heat — $30 — Save 50%
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered — $20 — Save 60%
- Overwatch — $20 — Save 67%
- Persona 5 Royal — $45 — Save 25%
- Predator: Hunting Grounds — $30 — Save 25%
- Predator: Hunting Grounds Digital Deluxe Edition — $45 — Save 25%
- Resident Evil 2 Remake + Resident Evil 3 Remake — $60 — Save 25%
- Red Dead Redemption 2 — $27 — Save 55%
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition — $40 — Save 60%
- Remnant: From the Ashes — $24 — Save 40%
- Resident Evil 2 Remake — $20 — Save 50%
- Resident Evil 3 Remake — $40 — Save 33%
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice — $39 — Save 35%
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition — $20 — Save 67%
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI — $39 — Save 35%
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order — $30 — Save 50%
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition — $20 — Save 50%
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR — $21 — Save 65%
- The Outer Worlds — $30 — Save 50%
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint — $20 — Save 67%
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Gold Edition — $32 — Save 67%
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege Gold Edition — $29 — Save 55%
- Tropico 6 — $36 — Save 40%
- WWE 2K20 — $20 — Save 67%
Have you already taken full advantage of Sony’s generosity, or are you still struggling to decide? Let us know in the usual place below!
Source: PlayStation Store
