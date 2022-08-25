The ‘BioShock’ movie lands ‘Hunger Games’ director Francis Lawrence

The last thing we heard about the BioShock adaptation over at Netflix was that it was currently in development. Now we’re hearing that the project’s starting to gain steam, with the news that the movie has a director and scriptwriter attached.

Francis Lawrence, whose credits include a few Hunger Games movies, Logan, Blade Runner 2049, and Death on the Nile, will direct the movie. As for the script, Netflix picked writer and producer Michael Green to handle it. Green previously penned screenplays for Alien: Covenant, Jungle Cruise, and Logan, for which he was nominated for an Academy Award.

Netflix is teaming up with video game company Take-Two Interactive on the project, so there’s hope it will be faithful to the source material. Lawrence caught the studio’s attention with his handling of Hunger Games, according to Deadline. He recently directed a prequel to the franchise called Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

The story and plot points for the adaptation are not yet known, but there are three very popular titles across the BioShock sphere, including the first game, its sequel BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite. The first two games are set in an underwater city called Rapture that was supposed to be a paradise but ends up being more of a dystopian nightmare. The third game involves a city in the sky.

The games have sold more than 37 million copies, making it one of the most popular and best-selling video game franchises of all time. The latest release in the franchise was 2016’s BioShock: The Collection, which featured all three games in one version.

There’s been talk of a BioShock adaptation for years – dating back to 2008 when Gore Verbinski was attached to direct. That version fizzled out, and in 2013 director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo was tasked with directing a version. However, no one could reach an agreement about the budget and rating, so it was also canceled.

Take-Two Interactive Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick previously told Deadline that Netflix was the right home for BioShock.