Blizzard Co-Leader Jen Oneal Stepping Down Amid Company’s Sexual Harassment Scandal

We’re getting news about leadership changes coming to embattled videogame company Blizzard.

According to The Washington Post, the news came in a slew of announcements Tuesday, with the company saying two of the newest installments from popular game franchises, Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV are being delayed, though no clear reason was given. Blizzard Entertainment co-leader Jen Oneal is also reportedly stepping down amid a scandal following a sexual harassment lawsuit filed over the summer on behalf of a California state agency.

Mike Ybarra will now serve as the sole head of the company.

The announcement of the two delays and Oneal resigning came during Activision Blizzard’s quarterly earnings call.

Reporter Shannon Liao also took to Twitter, saying current employees at the company are taking Oneal’s quitting as a bad omen, while Oneal herself has released a statement saying her resignation wasn’t because she is “without hope for Blizzard, quite the opposite.”

In addition, Oneal had replaced J. Allen Brack, who was named in the aforementioned sexual harassment lawsuit. The suit alleged that Brack failed to lessen the harassment at the company, despite being aware of many of the incidents. Back in August, Brack resigned after serving almost three years as president, taking the mantle from co-founder Mike Morhaime.

Before the call where these announcements were made, Oneal sent a message to workers saying, “I have made the decision to step away from co-leading Blizzard Entertainment and will transition to a new position before departing ABK at the end of the year.”

She went on to say that the moves stems from a desire to make a bigger impact on the gaming industry at large, but isn’t sure “what form that will take.”

However, the statement went on to say that the leadership at Blizzard:

“[I]s graciously offering their support for my decision and has now worked with me on a plan to invest in the future of other women in the gaming industry, by agreeing to make a US $1 million grant to Women in Games International—a fantastic non-profit organization, where I am a board member, that cultivates and advances equality and diversity in the global games industry. This money will be used to fund skill-building and mentorship programs.”

