Brawl Will Be A Permanent Magic: The Gathering Arena Format

In Magic: The Gathering: Arena‘s latest State of the Game article, Wizards of the Coast announced that the Standard Brawl format will be a permanent fixture on the platform starting July 1st. Instead of the Brawler’s Guildhall event, Brawl will now always be available as a play mode alongside Standard Ranked, Traditional Standard and more.

Here’s WotC’s reasoning behind elevating Standard Brawl to permanent status:

having supported Brawlers’ Guildhall without an entry fee for several months now, a lot of our concerns over having a permanent Brawl queue never really manifested. Brawl continues to be a popular “sometimes” food for most of our players, who enjoy playing it in between drafts or other Constructed formats.