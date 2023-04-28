Buying the ‘Armored Core 6’ premium edition will cost you more than a new Xbox

FromSoftware has certainly gained a whole lot of new fans since the last Armored Core game came out, no thanks to the Dark Souls series and Elden Ring’s explosive popularity. As such, it would appear that the acclaimed Japanese development studio is somewhat limit-testing its loving audience by offering up an eye-watering $450 premium collectors edition of the upcoming Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon.

For that sort of asking price in what is a globally purse-tightening economic environment, we’d be hyperbolically expecting our very own fully pilotable and operational mech. Well, rest assured, you’re definitely getting a mech – but certainly not one you’re fitting in the cockpit of, as it stands at 19 cm (just under 7.5”) tall.

However, fear not – because those that splurge on the $450 crème de la crème premium collector’s package in question, they’ll also be getting a 30cm (roughly 12”) garage to park their model in. It also comes with the game, a digital soundtrack, steelbook, artbook, pin badges, stickers, art cards, and a poster.

Image via Bandai Namco / FromSoftware

Need we remind you, that the current asking price for a Xbox Series S is $299, and a discless PlayStation 5 will set you back $399. So yes, this bad boy will set you back more than a current-gen console.

As hyped as we are for the long-awaited return of Armored Core, we’ll likely just be treating ourselves to the humble standard edition – but if you’ve got the disposable income to splurge, then more power to you. We’re not jealous, or anything.

Regardless of whether you sell a kidney for the premium collector’s edition or not, Armored Core VI will arrive for current-gen consoles and PC later this summer, on Aug. 25.