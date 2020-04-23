Call Of Duty: Warzone Now Making Cheaters Play Against Each Other

There are a lot of upsides to gaming on PC, but one consistent downside is that cheaters are considerably more prevalent on the platform. Cheating in a solo game harms no one, but rampant cheating in online multiplayer titles can have major effects on the game’s community and long-term success, especially when developers leave it unchecked.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare developer Infinity Ward has been fighting cheating since the game launched last September, both in its core multiplayer suite and its free-to-play battle royale mode, Call of Duty: Warzone. They’re now implementing a new feature though that allows players to report cheaters directly in hopes of weeding out the bad apples, and while that’s a fantastic new addition to the battle against those who exploit the game, Infinity Ward isn’t stopping there – they’ve got their own bag of tricks up their sleeve.

The developer is putting in place a system that will place all cheaters in lobbies with one another unknowingly. This new matchmaking pool with ensure that these gamers are forced to combat each others’ annoying exploits rather than have free reign over normal lobbies, and it should be a great tool for Infinity Ward that will help them study the scripts being used to cheat.

As of April 14th, over 70,000 cheaters had been caught and banned in Warzone alone, and that number is certain to be growing substantially day over day as the battle royale continues drawing in more players seeking to get unfair advantages. With over 50 million players, there’s always going to be cheating, but it’s good to see Infinity Ward taking such drastic measures against those ruining the game for others, and it’s especially good to see them have some fun with it along the way.

You can currently download Call of Duty: Warzone for free on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. And if you haven’t yet hopped in, now’s the perfect time to do so. What with everyone stuck at home and all.