Call Of Duty Is Reportedly Getting A Standalone Zombies Game

Activision has some ambitious new plans to expand the Call of Duty brand well beyond what fans have become accustomed to.

That’s according to prolific insider Tom Henderson over on Twitter, at least, who’s been hinting for some time that developer Treyarch, the studio responsible for introducing the first-ever zombies’ mode in CoD back in 2008 with World at War, has been working on an unannounced project behind the scenes. This, he says, is a standalone title dedicated entirely to the spinoff mode that won’t be connected to any singular annual entry.

Presumably, this would mean, among other things, that the experience would be similar to battle royale mode Warzone in that no purchase of the yearly release would be necessary, though it remains to be seen whether this slice of undead-slaying action would require you to buy it or be a free-to-play affair with microtransactions.

Whatever the case, rumors suggest that the format will follow in Warzone‘s footsteps by placing teams of players in a map similar in scope and size to Verdansk and tasking them with the sole objective of surviving against an onslaught of the undead. As far as specifics beyond that go, unfortunately, Henderson is either unwilling or unable to inform in regard to team size and general gameplay, though we imagine if everything we’ve heard up to this point is true, it won’t be long before Activision is ready to start talking about it.

Until then, however, Call of Duty fans have plenty of content featuring the walking dead to enjoy, as tomorrow, February 25th marks the release of the highly anticipated mode Outbreak for Black Ops: Cold War.