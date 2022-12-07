Call of Duty is one of the most popular franchises of all time. In the last few decades, it has dominated the gaming space and been a staple for players across all devices.

For the longest time, you could get Call of Duty not just on your Xbox or PlayStation, but also on your PC, and even the Nintendo Wii. If you started playing back in the era of the Wii, you might be wondering, can I pick up where I left off on the Nintendo Switch?

Here is everything you need to know about the relationship between Call of Duty, Nintendo, and the series’ future on the Switch.

Can you play Call of Duty on Nintendo Switch?

Right now, the answer is simply no. As of Dec. 6, 2022, there are zero Call of Duty games available to purchase and play on Nintendo Switch, but this will change in the future if Microsoft has its way.

Recently Microsoft announced that it has entered a 10-year deal with Nintendo that will bring Call of Duty to the Mario maker’s devices should its acquisition of Activision Blizzard proceed as planned.

Microsoft has entered into a 10-year commitment to bring Call of Duty to @Nintendo following the merger of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard King. Microsoft is committed to helping bring more games to more people – however they choose to play. @ATVI_AB — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) December 7, 2022

Before we see this deal enter into effect, Microsoft will need to clear the multiple investigations taking place around the historic acquisition from the FTC and U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority. Should these investigations provide Microsoft the green light, then finally Nintendo gamers will have the chance to play Call of Duty on their devices once again.

We’ll need to wait and see what comes of this before we can know the full layout of Call of Duty’s future with Nintendo, but, as of right now, there is no way to play any of these games on your Nintendo Switch.