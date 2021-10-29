Capcom Confirms Free DLC For Resident Evil Village

Though Resident Evil Village has been out for several months now, Capcom isn’t done with the game quite yet. The game has shipped five million copies and now the focus shifts to DLC. It’s been expected for a while that the game would be getting DLC at some point, and now Capcom is offering more information. On Friday, the studio confirmed during a financial presentation that Resident Evil Village will be getting free DLC.

“Further, we will drive our customer management to understand the playing trends and preferences of users while also building a business model for online operations, taking into account the situation of our free additional DLC for titles such as Monster Hunter Rise and Resident Evil Village,” Senior Managing Executive Officer Yoichi Egawa said during the presentation.

Resident Evil Village Mod Adds Leon Kennedy As Playable Character 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Little clarity was given on the specifics of the DLC. It could be more missions, new weapons, new difficulties, or any litany of options. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard had several fun add-ons that offered new missions. However, those weren’t all free. Though Resident Evil Village will be getting free DLC, there will likely be paid DLC set to come out in the future.

No release dates were given so fans will have to sit tight until Capcom offers more details. The previously teased a series of Resident Evil announcements that were made throughout October in celebration of Halloween. However, the last announcement was made on Friday and it did not involve anything DLC-related. Time will tell what Capcom has planned.

For reference, it took about 11 months for Resident Evil 7: Biohazard to receive its first additional story content in Not a Hero.