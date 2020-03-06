New Resident Evil 3 Feature Will Make Nemesis Much Scarier

If you thought you could relax and catch a breather when you finally made it to a safe room in the upcoming Resident Evil 3 remake, you may be in for a bit of a surprise.

Indeed, Capcom has just confirmed a brand new feature for the much anticipated survival horror title, and the thought of it is pretty damn terrifying. That’s right, everybody’s favourite hulking monstrosity, Nemesis, will be able to bust open safe room doors to ruin your day. Not only that, but he’ll allegedly also break through safe room walls as well. Yikes!

This intel comes courtesy of the latest issue of Official Xbox Magazine, which relays word that Nemesis won’t be stopped by the safe rooms commonly found throughout the worlds of mainline Resident Evil games. Instead, the one place you thought you could rest and have a little downtime is also right where Nemesis can swiftly come in and give it to ‘ya. *shivers*

Furthermore, another tidbit revealed in the most recent slew of details is that spiders are now definitely confirmed to appear in the game, too. Arachnophobes, beware!

Additionally, Nemesis will actually drop rare items if you successfully manage to beat him in battle. These rare occasions will offer players a unique animation and are tied to performing perfect dodges. Finally, the subway station will act as a way of fast travelling around Raccoon City.

Resident Evil 3 Screenshots Show More Of The Campaign 1 of 19

Click to skip



































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Interestingly, Capcom has also said that Resident Evil 2 remake’s Mr. X was used to gather feedback on how Nemesis would behave in the much anticipated Resident Evil 3 remake. Long story short: Capcom may’ve figured out the perfect way of how to scaring the bejesus out of unsuspecting players. I know, we can’t wait either!

But what say you? Are you as excited as us to return to Raccoon City when the Resident Evil 3 launches on PS4, Xbox One and PC on April 3rd? Count your bullets carefully, load your pistol and let us know in the usual place down below.