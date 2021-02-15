Capcom Says Resident Evil Village Is Heavily Inspired By RE4

The similarities aren’t just your imagination; Resident Evil Village indeed wears its inspiration on its sleeve.

Whether or not the series’ eighth main installment leans too heavily into what has come before is a topic deserving of its own dedicated analyses, but suffice it to say, Resident Evil 4‘s stamp is all over what the game’s producer himself believes will be the greatest survival horror experience bar none. Indeed, in a recent interview with Official PlayStation Magazine UK, Peter Fabiano shed some more light on the sequel’s titular setting and how direct comparisons with Leon S. Kennedy’s death-defying jaunt through the Spanish countryside back in 2005 are welcome ones for fans to make.

“You’ll notice we took a lot of inspiration from Resident Evil 4“, he says, before continuing to describe how the “team has put a ton of effort into creating a truly authentic feel.” Unlike its predecessor, however, Village isn’t a third-person action-oriented adventure.

While Leon certainly had to solve puzzles in his quest to reach Los Illuminados leader Osmund Saddler, the critical thinking required was far diluted when compared to, say, vintage RE. Where this year’s addition to the mythos will fall on that imagined scale remains to be seen, of course, but Fabiano at least promises that a “balance of combat, exploration, and puzzle-solving” will be par for the course.

Capcom clearly has no doubts about the quality of its latest project, then, and that confidence will almost certainly help to build hype ahead of Resident Evil Village‘s launch on May 7th. For all the latest details about one of this year’s most anticipated releases, see here, and be sure to let us know down below if you plan on picking up the game when it arrives in a few months’ time.