Capcom Teases Big Surprises For Its Resident Evil Village Event

Capcom’s eagerly anticipated Resident Evil Village showcase is due to kick off tomorrow, finally giving fans tuning in their first proper look at the sequel in action. The eighth installment, a direct follow-up to 2017’s RE7, sees Ethan Winters and his wife Mia relocate to rural Europe in the hopes of finding a quiet life away from anything even remotely resembling a bioweapon. Unfortunately for the couple, an all-new nightmare awaits them, and help certainly isn’t coming in this remote part of the world.

That is, of course, unless you count Chris Redfield’s appearance as a blessing in disguise, though considering he’s depicted mercilessly murdering Mia before Ethan’s very eyes in the initial trailer, we’re not so sure he’s on the right side of the law any longer. Numerous leaks surfacing online over the last few months have suggested that the scene in question is nothing more than an elaborate attempt at misdirection on Capcom’s part and that the former S.T.A.R.S. member is, in fact, still one of the good guys, but we’ll just have to wait and see what’s truly going on amidst all the madness.

Chances are, the developer won’t freely be giving away story spoilers in tomorrow’s broadcast, though there are definitely going to be some surprises for fans.

More Resident Evil Village Screenshots Reveal Terrifying New Enemies 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Over on Sony’s PlayStation Blog (where you’ll be able to watch the stream live) a brief teaser reads: “We’ve got a few more surprises in store, but you’ll simply have to wait and see what those are.” Not even remotely helpful, then, but we’re willing to hazard a guess that one of these reveals will have to do with a release date for Resident Evil Village. Capcom has always maintained that it’s aiming for an ‘early 2021’ launch window on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC, so anytime before May is looking likely.

Whatever comes of the event, we’ll be covering it in its entirety, so you won’t miss a beat. Stay tuned!