Check out this fan’s art of their ‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ team done in traditional Japanese style

It’s been three months since Pokémon Legends: Arceus was released on the Nintendo Switch, and one Reddit user enjoyed the game so much that they showed their love for their Pokémon team in a traditional artistic way.

Reddit user u/HolcBuster shared a set of images in r/Pokémon his team in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, drawn resembling traditional Japanese art in the Edo period. The images featured each of the six Pokémon drawn individually, all in different environments, poised in a way similar to old Japanese paintings. The drawings also featured a red stamp with the Pokémon’s Japanese name on it.

Image by u/HolcBuster via Reddit Image by u/HolcBuster via Reddit Image by u/HolcBuster via Reddit Image by u/HolcBuster via Reddit Image by u/HolcBuster via Reddit

The set of drawings featured Kleavor, Hisuian Typhlosion, Hisuian Basculegion and its pink stripe counterpart, Electivire, Hisuian Arcanine, and Wyrdeer. Asides from the drawings looking similar to old traditional Japanese paintings, the art style looks similar to the game’s first preview trailer released back in February 2021.

The post currently has over 230 upvotes, receiving positive comments from Redditors. One user commented that these drawings will fit in a “Pokémon-themed Japanese restaurant or house”.

Others have stated their favorites out of the six images. For instance, mine is the Basculegion as it reminds me of traditional koi fish paintings.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a spin-off title that was released on Jan. 28, 2022 for the Nintendo Switch. The game takes place years before the events of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl where the trainer is taken back in time by Arceus. The game sold 6.5 million copies during the first week upon release.