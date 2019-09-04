Chilling First Teaser For Fortnite’s IT: Chapter Two Crossover Debuts

No, your eyes don’t deceive you – Fortnite is on the cusp of receiving its weirdest event to date. The battle royale, which is popularly considered to be a game for players of all ages, will soon be welcoming an extraterrestrial monster to Battle Island as part of a spine-chilling crossover.

How do we know? Well, check out the clip below for yourselves and you’ll swiftly come to the same conclusion.

As spotted by players earlier today, suspicious blood-red balloons have begun popping (pun intended) up in and around Pleasant Park. Now, that could just be a superficial connection to the Stephen King adaptation, right? Absolutely, except that’s most definitely not what this is. In a knowing nod to the film, said balloons have been found tied to storm drains just like that which poor Georgie Denborough decided to investigate before getting his arm chomped off by Pennywise. Grim.

That’s not all, either. Should players decide to pop any balloons they come across, some unmistakable clown-like laughter will waft up from the sewers below. What does this all mean, you ask? As of now, it’s not clear. The discoveries made so far connect neatly to leaks last week outing the crossover celebrating IT: Chapter Two‘s release in cinemas, but there’s no indication yet that the event extends any further beyond that.

Given Fortnite‘s universal audience, I can’t imagine Epic has plans to have Pennywise show up and start carving a bloody path through the player base, but who knows? At the very least, however, some form of Limited-Time Mode with an accompanying assortment of special cosmetic items are undoubtedly on the cards. Should that be the case, coulrophobia sufferers might want to take a time-out until the event’s conclusion.

Either way, expect Epic to share more details over the coming days, so stay tuned.