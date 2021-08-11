Chucklefish’s Highly Anticipated RPG Eastward Finally Has A Release Date

Chucklefish’s Eastward, developed by Shanghai studio Pixpil, finally has a release date. And it’s an exclusive on Nintendo Switch.

During Nintendo’s IndieWorld showcase today, Chucklefish revealed Eastward will be officially available on Sep. 16.The game will be a timed console exclusive on the Switch. Eastward is a top-down RPG inspired by Nintendo’s Mother series, also known as Earthbound in the U.S.

Chucklefish previously developed Wargroove and Starbound. The company also published Stardew Valley, the immensely popular farming sim.

This story is breaking.