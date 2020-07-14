A Former Nintendo 64 Exclusive Is Finally Coming To The PS4

If you own a PlayStation 4 and you’re in the mood for a wee bit of nostalgia, we may have some great news for you. That’s right, it looks like a classic Nintendo 64 exclusive is making its way to Sony’s popular system at some point in the future.

Specifically, the title in question is a remastered version of Iguana Entertainment and Acclaim’s groundbreaking N64 first-person shooter, Turok: Dinosaur Hunter. Not only has the game’s trophy list been spotted on Exophase and PSN Profiles, but Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions have already been out in the wild for about two years now. In other words, the PS4 is the only current-gen console that a Turok remaster hasn’t released on yet, so it makes sense to launch there, too, right?

While the remaster doesn’t boast a platinum trophy, the appearance of its trophy list on Exophase and PSN Profiles does suggest that the game is pretty far along into development. Furthermore, the fact that Nightdive Studios – the developer handling the port – has submitted its trophies to Sony implies that the game should be releasing very soon indeed.

Of course, nothing official regarding a PS4 remaster of Turok has been announced as of yet, but rest assured, trophy lists like these don’t exactly appear out of the blue without rhyme or reason, so it’s very probable that a Turok release is fast approaching.

Originally released back in 1997 on the N64, Turok: Dinosaur Hunter was a platform exclusive that helped illustrate the power of Nintendo’s fifth-gen console. Levels were more open than its DOOM and Duke Nukem genre counterparts, giant bosses were plentiful, and it was visually impressive for the time. Ultimately, it was critically acclaimed, and many old-school fans still hold the action-adventure title in pretty high regard.

But how about you? Tell us, would you be interested in a Turok: Dinosaur Hunter remaster on the PS4? Or will you be giving it a miss? Run-and-gun down to the usual place below to let us know!