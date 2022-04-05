Coca-Cola just announced their weirdest flavor to date — and it’s currently only available through Fortnite.

Zero Sugar Byte is Coca-Cola’s latest limited edition soft drink that was made as part of their Coca-Cola creations program. According to CNN, Coca-Cola’s Senior Director of Strategy, Oana Vlad, said that Zero Sugar Byte will make tasting pixels possible. However, the soda company hasn’t actually described what the drink will taste like.

What do you think 𝕡𝕚𝕩𝕖𝕝𝕤 taste like? Reply with your most creative guesses. pic.twitter.com/MJDZE4VHNm — Coca-Cola (@CocaCola) April 4, 2022

At the moment, this new drink isn’t available for purchase just yet. However, you can get your hands on the new flavor early in Fortnite ahead of a real-life launch in May.

The soft drink company, in conjunction with Australian Fortnite influencers Team PWR, released a Fortnite Island code for players to visit “Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar Byte Pixel Point Island” to get a glimpse of the new beverage. The island not only featured the new drink, but also included hidden treasures, mini-games, and pixels for players to collect.

Coca-Cola has been experimenting with new flavors lately through its Coke Creations initiative. The soda company has discontinued the production of multiple of its drinks such as Coke Life, Sprite Lymonade, and Tab. Back in February 2022, Coca-Cola released Coke Starlight, a limited edition drink that’s inspired by Coca-Cola’s biggest achievement of being the first soft drink that went to space in 1985.

The collaboration is the latest extension of Coca-Cola’s entry into video games and the metaverse. Last year, Coca-Cola released for non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The NFTs were minted as part of a “loot box” that was designed to raise funds for the Special Olympics International, raising more than $575,000.

If you’re keen to taste this new Coke flavor, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte is scheduled to go on shelves on May 2, 2022