Cold Iron Studios Offers Update On Upcoming Aliens Video Game

While confirmation of a full-blown sequel to Ridley Scott’s Alien: Covenant still hasn’t arrived, a video game set in that iconic sci-fi horror universe is currently in the works at California-based developer, Cold Iron Studios. However, due to months of radio silence, and with Disney’s merger with Fox finally concluded, many fans were worried that the untitled Aliens shooter had been quietly canned. Thankfully, that’s seemingly not the case.

Indeed, not only is development on the much-anticipated action-horror title still making progress, but the studio’s also taken the time to release a short, yet hopeful update to help keep fans of the beloved series in the loop.

After a period of silence, we can let you in on what's going on: The Aliens shooter is still going strong, and we're so excited to be joining the @DaybreakGames team! 🤘https://t.co/PCwZE3Rtmi — ColdIron (@ColdIronStudios) August 11, 2020

As you can see, development on the Aliens project is still “going strong,” which is great news for those of you who’re looking forward to the upcoming MMO-style first-person shooter. Furthermore, it appears that Cold Iron Studios has been recently acquired by Daybreak Games, which may explain the months of radio silence from the developer.

Per an official press release from Daybreak Games, here’s what the publisher had to say about the recent acquisition:

Cold Iron Studios co-founder Craig Zinkievich will continue to lead the studio and the development of the Alien game, reporting to Ji Ham, CEO of Daybreak Games. The game promises to deliver an action-packed, sci-fi shooter experience unlike any other game on the market. Daybreak Games is a worldwide leader in massively multiplayer online games and emergent gameplay best known for its blockbuster hits and franchises, including the original standalone battle royale game, H1Z1, EverQuest, EverQuest II, PlanetSide 2 and DC Universe Online. Daybreak also publishes The Lord of the Rings Online and Dungeons & Dragons Online for Standing Stone Games. The forward-thinking publisher, developer and creator of compelling online entertainment for a variety of gaming platforms is headquartered in San Diego, and has development studios in Austin, TX and Boston, MA.

So, it sounds like the upcoming Aliens online-centric shooter is making a lot of progress, which is terrific to hear. And while no platform has been officially announced, it’s likely that the sci-fi FPS will launch on next-gen consoles. Hopefully, more concrete details will be announced soon as development on the game continues to gain traction.

But what say you? Is this news the best thing since sliced corn bread? Or should the very idea of a new Aliens game be nuked from orbit, just to be sure? Let us know in the usual place.