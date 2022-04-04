Company behind ‘Fortnite,’ Epic Games, raises $144M for Ukraine

Video game company Epic Games, maker of the cultural phenomenon Fortnite, has raised $144 million in relief money for Ukraine. The money was raised over a period of two weeks for humanitarian aid to help people displaced by Russia’s attacks on the country, according to Variety.

The two week period ran from March 20 through April 30, and Microsoft joined the effort by donating all net proceeds from Fortnite content sales on the Xbox as well.

There are five organizations receiving the funds: Chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen food-relief organization; UNHCR (a UN refugee agency); Direct Relief; UNICEF, and the U.N.’s World Food Program.

“Our deepest thanks to everyone who joined us in supporting humanitarian relief efforts for people affected by the war in Ukraine,” Epic tweeted on Monday.

Together with the Fortnite community and @Xbox, we raised $144 million USD for @DirectRelief @UNICEF, @WFP, @Refugees and @WCKitchen. pic.twitter.com/lPAa8lmfJn — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 4, 2022

Purchases by players who bought V-Bucks packs, gifted Battle Passes, and cosmetic packs were all included in the charitable total. The move didn’t affect creator affiliate payments, which Epic said it funded separately.

Epic Games isn’t the only company to raise money for Ukraine. Just last month, Riot Games, the developer of League of Legends, raised $5.4 million.

“Thanks to the effort of our amazing players, we’ve raised $5.4 million total in funds to support humanitarian efforts in Eastern Europe,” the company tweeted on March 30.

Thanks to the effort of our amazing players, we’ve raised $5.4 million total in funds to support humanitarian efforts in Eastern Europe. pic.twitter.com/rqvBPxpufz — Riot Games (@riotgames) March 30, 2022

A number of indie developers also got together to raise money in Ukraine, netting $1 million in just over 16 hours. More than 700 game creators put together the Bundle for Ukraine, which featured 900 indie games for a minimum donation of $10.