Twitch streamer Vuzby has gone viral playing Apex Legends after he screamed into his headset for help from teammates, only for police to show up instead.

The clip circulated on Reddit earlier this week on the subreddit /r/LivestreamFails, as some pretty astonishing events transpired in the clip from taken from Vuzby’s Twitch stream.

It’s truly something that has to be seen to be believed, with Vuzby’s complete ignorance of the police entering his home until the final seconds is well worth a giggle or two.

The commenters were quick to discuss the validity of what they’d seen, in particular whether or not it was possible for Vuzby to truly not hear the police entering his house.

The video did of course have a happy ending, much to many a viewer’s amusement.

Apex Legends is still performing strong numbers on daily plays, with a 24-hour average of 349,000 players a day according to SteamCharts.