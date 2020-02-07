A New Crash Bandicoot Game Has Been Revealed, But It’s Not What You Expect

No doubt fuelled by the success of 2017’s terrific N. Sane Trilogy as well as last year’s Nitro-Fueled remake, it looks as if Activision is about ready to give Crash Bandicoot fans a new title starring the anthropomorphized gaming icon. Good news, right? Well, that largely depends on your views of the mobile gaming market, as that’s where the former PlayStation mascot appears to be headed in the near future.

Official confirmation is still forthcoming, of course, but if today’s discovery by Twitter users JumpButton and Motwera are anything to go by, Crash’s new home is all but confirmed. You can check out the images below which, besides labelling longtime market leader King as the developer, reveal that Crash’s first mobile adventure will be an endless runner affair.

According to gameplay details uncovered by Kotaku on a now-removed Storemaven listing, players will be tasked with making Crash “jump, slide, spin and surf on the iconic tracks of the Wumpa Island” in order to collect as many of the delicious fruit as possible. As is expected of games in the genre, avoiding environmental hazards such as TNT crates will be critical to success, with alternate routes, and secret passageways promoting repeated playthroughs of any previously completed stage.

What with this being a mobile title (and one developed by King, no less), however, you can likely expect a number of microtransactions to be present in the form of base-building features. “Unlock key building and create an arsenal of weapons,” the synopsis continues, detailing various activities, such as growing crops to be used in concocting powerful serums.

That about covers everything we know so far, but by the looks of it, an announcement isn’t far off. In the meantime, let us know in the comments below what you think of Crash Bandicoot‘s surprise return.