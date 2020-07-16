Every Cross-Platform PlayStation 5 Game Confirmed So Far

Sony may be leagues ahead of the competition when it comes to pushing out top quality first-party exclusives, but one area where the company has repeatedly found itself having to play catch-up is accessibility.

To be more specific, only after a protracted review of its internal policy and a subsequent U-turn in light of the feature’s growing popularity, has the PlayStation manufacturer warmed to the idea of cross-platform play with the likes of Microsoft and Nintendo. Whether the change of heart came as a direct result of pressure from consumers or something else entirely, we’ll never know, but it matters little. What’s important is that the current generation consoles are more interconnected than any other before them and it’d be a shame to see all that progress reverted when next-gen rolls around later this year.

Thankfully, that likely won’t be the case, as a number of games both big and lesser-known have already been confirmed to either have or be aiming for full cross-platform functionality on PlayStation 5, and the list includes the following:

Fortnite

Chivalry II

Destiny 2

Worms Rumble

For the sake of clarity, the above strictly relates to those titles intending to bridge the gap between platforms owned by different companies, and not, for example, those more accurately described as cross-generation, as is the case for Marvel’s Avengers. Crystal Dynamics has previously confirmed that the superhero adventure will allow players from the same family of consoles to play together, but not with others, though who knows if that will change in the future.

For now, be sure to let us know which online multiplayer experiences you’d like to see added to the above list in the usual place below!