Crusader Kings III Is Finally Coming To Consoles

Crusader Kings III is coming to Xbox “as an adaptation” with refined UI and controls for the console. Announced at Xbox’s Gamescom 2021 stream today, it’s the first time a Crusader Kings title has come to consoles.

Crusader Kings III will release on Series X and S through Game Pass. No release date was announced. It remains unclear how Paradox will refine Crusader Kings’ gameplay for TVs, or if the game will launch on other consoles.

