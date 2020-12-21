Cyberpunk 2077 Controversy Could Result In Class Action Lawsuit Against CDPR

So far, Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt RED has ‘only’ had bad publicity and a crowd of disgruntled consumers to deal with, but the situation could soon get far more serious for the Polish company.

According to a new report published by The New York Times, lawyers in Warsaw are currently investigating the possibility of pursuing a class action lawsuit against the developer over the sci-fi RPG’s grossly mishandled launch, circumstances that have prompted platform holders and retailers alike to issue unconditional refunds. While the numerous bugs and glitches present in-game are primarily responsible for the backlash, such errors of judgement have little reason to be scrutinized in a courtroom. What does, on the other hand, is the argument that CDPR intentionally misled and lied to consumers about Cyberpunk 2077‘s quality and performance.

Indeed, one attorney described the act as “misrepresentation in order to receive financial benefits,” otherwise known as false advertising.

Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Apologizes For Poor Last-Gen Versions And Offers Refunds 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’s worth noting, of course, that the process is still very much in its infancy and could well end up either being rejected or simply not acted upon, though prosecutors would certainly have plenty of evidence to present. Members of upper management have already admitted in a previous conference call, after all, that preventing Xbox One or PlayStation 4 review copies from being distributed was disingenuous.

As always, we’ll just have to wait and see what comes of this latest chapter in the sorry story of Cyberpunk 2077‘s short life, and we’ll be sure to let you know as and when it changes. In the meantime, folks who have decided to keep their copies of the title can now download a patch that fixes numerous existing problems. See here for all the details.