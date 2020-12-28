Cyberpunk 2077 Dev Plans To Vigorously Defend Itself Against Class Action Lawsuit

If you haven’t been keeping up with the disastrous launch of role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077, you’re missing out on quite the doozy of a situation. The title, which has been highly-anticipated for nearly a decade now, produced some intense backlash even before its December 10th release, largely due to many feeling that it mishandled trans representation. But little did any of us know that those problems were just beginning for both gamers and developer CD Projekt Red.

Indeed, Cyberpunk 2077 is filled to the brim with a variety of bugs – some annoying and some game-breaking – and a host of general performance problems, especially on the PS4 and Xbox One. This was made exceptionally frustrating thanks to CD Projekt Red’s poor communication about the console versions prior to release, and they even went so far as to explicitly deny reviewers the ability to provide footage of the title on any hardware besides PC.

The horrendous problems on consoles quickly led to Sony yanking Cyberpunk 2077 from their digital storefront and issuing refunds, and it appears that it was the developer’s choice to withhold information prior to launch. This has now resulted in a class action lawsuit brought against CD Projekt Red by an investor who claims that they were misled about the state of the game.

The company has remained tight-lipped about the legal action over the past few days, but in a filing revealed on Sunday, they made it clear they don’t intend to go down without a fight by stating that they’ll defend themselves “vigorously against any such claims.” It’s certainly aggressively defensive for a developer who’s been caught in a morally questionable act, but even if they manage to get out of this unscathed, it’s clear that their reputation will forever be tarnished in the world of gaming.

If you’re feeling brave enough, though, Cyberpunk 2077 is available right now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.