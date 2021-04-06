Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Heavily Discounted On Xbox One And PlayStation 4

If you’ve so far refrained from picking up Cyberpunk 2077 due to the huge amount of negative press surrounding the sci-fi RPG, now might be as good a time as any to give it a chance.

As of writing, US retailer Best Buy is offering a major discount on the beleaguered title representing in the region of a 50% price cut. How long the sale will last isn’t clear, however, so if you’ve even a passing interest in exploring Night City and checking out Keanu Reeves’ performance as Johnny Silverhand, the opportunity is yours for just $29.99. While it’s obvious why AAA games such as this are already being found in bargain bin promotions, it’s worth noting that CD Projekt RED’s attempts at fixing numerous bugs and visual inconsistencies are still ongoing.

In fact, the developer recently rolled out a gigantic patch aimed at hammering the more unwieldy aspects of V’s adventure into shape, though beware that no post-launch update has remedied the noticeable presence of cut content.

It remains to be seen how CDPR will tackle that issue, though if a recent leak on the Epic Game Store is any indication, it looks as if multiple free updates intended to restore or otherwise add new features are in the works. These will presumably be followed at a later date by full sized (and paid for) single-player expansions. As for a proposed standalone multiplayer experience set in Mike Pondsmith’s universe, comments made by management in a recent investor call suggest that such a venture is no longer on the cards.

Will you be taking advantage of Cyberpunk 2077‘s lowest price ever, though, or are you holding firm on waiting for next-gen versions to arrive in the future? Let us know in the usual place below!