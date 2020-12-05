Cyberpunk 2077 Won’t Feature A Geralt Cameo

It’s been an exhaustingly long wait for developer CD Projekt Red’s newest game Cyberpunk 2077, but there are now only a few days standing between folks getting their hands on perhaps the most anticipated open world title of all time. Unfortunately for those who may have expected some fan service, though, the main character of the dev’s most well known property won’t be making a cameo.

If you’ve owned a console or gaming PC in the last few years, you’ve undoubtedly heard of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. While previous outings in CD Projekt Red’s series – which are all based on the novels of Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski – were well-received, this third entry elevated the property to new heights and made it into a global phenomenon, largely thanks to its beautiful open world, compelling storytelling and beloved main character Geralt of Rivia.

With the franchise becoming a worldwide sensation that’s even spawned a hit Netflix show, it seems like a no-brainer that CD Projekt Red would include a cameo for such a famous character like Geralt in their newest game. But the voice actor who brings him to life, Doug Cockle, has shot down those rumors entirely. When EuroGamer reached out to him to inquire about a potential appearance, Cockle responded by saying:

I haven’t had any involvement with Cyberpunk, thus far. It was mentioned long ago, but [CD Projekt Red] hasn’t brought me in for anything. I’m kinda sad about it actually! Oh, well. Maybe in the future…

It sounds like there won’t be a cameo anytime soon, then, but that doesn’t mean it can’t ever happen. After all, Cyberpunk 2077 will undoubtedly receive plenty of post-launch support via paid story DLC, an eventual multiplayer mode, and other smaller free updates throughout its lifespan. As such, we’ll keep our fingers crossed in the hope that Geralt shows up at some point.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on December 10th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Stadia. It will also feature a few minor updates for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, though neither will receive full-blown next-gen versions until sometime next year.