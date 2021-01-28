Cyberpunk 2077 Keanu Reeves Sex Mod Forcibly Removed By CD Projekt RED

Keanu Reeves’ turn as Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077 has been getting players a little hot under the collar, it seems.

The actor, best known for the hugely popular John Wick series as well as other physically demanding roles such as Neo in The Matrix, has proven to be a major selling point for CD Projekt RED’s beleaguered RPG, having become the face of most of the promotional material prior to launch back in December. Indeed, Reeves, impressed with what he saw during the project’s development, requested that his role be expanded upon for the final release, and the studio was seemingly all too happy to oblige.

Indeed, Silverhand accompanies the player for most of their time exploring Night City essentially as a technological ghost, making him an intangible presence. Not exactly the most ideal situation for some good old fashioned rumpy-pumpy, then, but folks who are a dab hand at modding have managed, as always, to find a way. By overlaying Silverhand’s model on top of a Joytoy (robots created for the sole purpose of getting your jollies off), said alterations allow V to have sex with the eco-terrorist, albeit in a very rudimentary fashion.

Despite the fact that Reeves’ character remains fully clothed for the act, CDPR has been left unimpressed by the achievement. In fact, one of the so-called ‘Model Swaps’ appearing over on Nexus Mods has since been removed at the developer’s request following it being spotted by Eurogamer.

Chances are, the move is likely a result of a desire to avoid any potential legal action that could arise from a real-life person’s likeness being used for means not expressly approved and it’ll be interesting to see if the feature can be suppressed permanently. These things have a habit of cropping back up, after all, and there’s also the small matter of anyone who already downloaded the Cyberpunk 2077 mod still having access to it.