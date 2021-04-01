Cyberpunk 2077 Leak Seemingly Reveals CDPR’s DLC Plans

What appears to be the entirety of CD Projekt RED’s post-launch content plans for Cyberpunk 2077 may have just leaked online.

As spotted by Reddit user PricklyAssassin, the rollout of 1.2 – a quality of life patch which makes a ton of much-needed changes to the base game – earlier this week was accompanied by an update to its listing on the Epic Games Store. A total of eight add-ons (all of which are expected to be free) are specifically referenced in the leak, some of which clearly sport placeholder names. Similar to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt‘s initial wave of small additions, it would seem as though these DLC packs are intended to be relatively bite-sized in nature rather than full-blown expansions, with each focused on improving a key gameplay feature.

Titles of each, as they were found in the original listing, can be seen below:

Ripperdocs

Body Shops

Fashion Forward

Gangs of Night City

Body of Chrome

Rides of the Dark Future

The Relic

Neck Deep

Night City

Sadly, there’s no descriptive text accompanying any of these, though PricklyAssassin believes most are self-explanatory. Body Shops, for example, likely alludes to the inclusion of more superficial customization options for V, including tattoos and piercings, while Rides of the Dark Future could restore cut content and finally allow players to visually change the look and performance of their owned vehicles.

As far as paid DLC goes, Cyberpunk 2077 is noted as having an Expansion Pass which, presumably, will also mimic The Witcher 3‘s massive end-of-life Heart of Stone and Blood & Wine in being story continuations. It’s worth noting, of course, that this all remains unconfirmed until CDPR says otherwise, but it’s certainly a reassuring sign that the developer is far from done with V’s adventure. Watch this space for future updates.