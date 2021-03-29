Cyberpunk 2077 Has Now Been Missing From PlayStation Store For Over 3 Months

Not that anyone will be lamenting the fact, considering the near-total lack of interest there appears to be in current-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077, but the ambitious sci-fi RPG remains wholly unavailable in the PlayStation Store in what continues to be an unprecedented situation.

For those somehow not aware of the unfortunate circumstances, Sony, alongside fellow platform holder Microsoft as well as several critic sites, took steps earlier this year to notify consumers of the title’s, shall we say, less than stellar launch state. Plagued by technical issues, muddy visuals and a serious bug infestation on last-gen consoles (PC users didn’t escape the latter, either), developer CD Projekt RED soon issued an apology to fans who had waited several years to explore Night City, only to find most of what the studio had promised either missing (dynamic police and NPC behaviour, to name just one) or not as advertised.

Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Apologizes For Poor Last-Gen Versions And Offers Refunds 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Despite promising to fix its mistakes and make V’s adventure one that everyone could be proud of, Sony made the decision to pull Cyberpunk 2077 from sale, with no date provided for when it could be expected to return. Three months later, the status quo appears to be much the same, with seemingly no indication from any involved parties of when 2020’s most disappointing AAA release will be reinstated on the PlayStation Store. Somewhat ironic, considering that several instances of asset flips and poorly-made games still remain readily available on the storefront, and it’s unclear in what state CDPR’s first major release since The Witcher 3 will have to be in before the timeout is reversed.

It could well be that Cyberpunk 2077‘s upcoming Version 1.2 patch will coincide with its restoration, but we’ll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, let us know what you make of the ongoing debacle down below!