Cyberpunk 2077 players think they’re being haunted by ghosts, and no, we’re not talking about Johnny Silverhand.

The former frontman of popular band Samurai is famously deceased by the events of CD Projekt RED’s RPG, though certainly not forgotten. A chip containing his consciousness inadvertently finds its way into the body of V during the events of the campaign, leading the character, played by Keanu Reeves, to become an ethereal entity embedded in the protagonist’s psyche that threatens, unwittingly, to completely override the former’s individuality.

If you’ve yet to step foot in Night City, the synopsis above probably makes little sense, but suffice it to say, ghosts, at least of the technological kind, aren’t a foreign concept in its universe. With that said, however, it’s highly unlikely that CDPR intended for this particular spirit to tag along for the ride. We’ll get to the specifics in just a moment, but first, check out Reddit user mortyclone1’s findings over here.

Yes, the silhouette briefly seen standing alongside V belongs to that of Adam Smasher, a legendary warrior and Cyberpunk‘s final boss. As clearly shown by mortyclone1 upon swivelling their camera around, Smasher is nowhere to be seen, though his shadow still persists for a few seconds before fading from view. Others responding to the thread in question have corroborated the above with claims of encountering similar circumstances, with the consensus being that it’s little more than a visual glitch.

As for the steps and circumstances required to make the bug trigger, no agreed upon method has been found. Chances are CDPR will fix stop Smasher’s shadow from appearing in unwanted places as part of its next big patch for Cyberpunk 2077 but in the meantime, feel free to share any similar oddities in the usual place down below!