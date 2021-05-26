Cyberpunk 2077 Dev Still Waiting For Sony To Approve PlayStation Store Return

Gamers looking to pick up a digital copy of Cyberpunk 2077 for PlayStation 4 still have no idea as to when the controversial video game will reappear on the console’s digital storefront.

For those not aware, Sony pulled the title from sale on its platforms last year after a huge number of user complaints criticized the sci-fi RPG for being riddled with bugs and glitches. Some went even further and accused CD Projekt RED of deliberately misleading customers prior to launch with false or misrepresentative advertising, with several instances of cut content being pointed out by players on social media.

Despite rolling out several patches since December aimed at rectifying these issues, however, even the developer has no idea when exactly V’s adventures in Night City will return to PlayStation. As relayed by studio president and joint CEO Adam Kicinski in a shareholder meeting earlier this week, discussions concerning the topic are still ongoing.

“We are still in discussions and with every patch the game gets better and there is a visible progress,” he said, before admitting that regardless of how many user improvements are made, a final decision rests in Sony’s hands. “Until then I am not able to tell you anything more,” Kicinski concludes, yet again leaving events unresolved. In contrast, Cyberpunk 2077 is freely available for purchase on Xbox One, with Microsoft initially opting to take the more lenient approach of issuing a consumer warning instead of barring sales completely.

Despite downplaying the cost of offering refunds to anyone who so desired to pursue one, a report earlier this year suggested that when all is said and done, the company could be down $50 million as a result, far more than had been projected. See here for the full story and be sure to let us know in the comments section if you’ve been enjoying your adventures in Night City so far.