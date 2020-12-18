Home / gaming

The Internet’s Not Happy That Cyberpunk 2077 Has Been Removed From PlayStation Store

Sony has taken unprecedented action to curb the sale of third-party software on its hardware deemed not to be of suitable enough quality to sell.

Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED’s eagerly anticipated RPG, has been met with fierce criticism since release for being pushed out the door in an egregiously broken state. While owners of the game on all available devices have reported numerous bugs and performance issues, those on consoles in particular have had an especially horrid time attempting to play the sci-fi title as it was intended. The developer has since apologized profusely for not meeting the standards expected of it and subsequently resorted to offering refunds for all those not satisfied with their purchase, but it seems that’s not enough.

In the original statement released earlier this week, CDPR recommended that Xbox One and PlayStation 4 users looking for their money back contact their respective platform holder to get the ball rolling and Sony, in particular couldn’t be happier to oblige. Addressing customers over on Twitter, the company confirmed that, effective immediately, it will now be offering full refunds to all affected, as well as completely removing Cyberpunk 2077 from sale as part of its continued efforts to “ensure a high level of customer satisfaction.”

Reactions to this decision, however, have been mixed, with many believing it sets a dangerous precedent, as you can see below.

Regardless of which side of the argument you fall on, it’s certainly true that Sony may find closing these floodgates a difficult proposition. Cyberpunk 2077‘s removal not only leads to expectations of similar action being taken in the future, but scrutiny of other arguably unworthy content currently available on the PlayStation Store.

Infamous indie game Life of Black Tiger, for example, continues to be available for purchase on the storefront despite being of objectively worse quality than CDPR’s creation. Will this high profile case be enough to trigger a thorough review of the certification process, though? One can only hope.

