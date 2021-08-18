Cyberpunk 2077 To Receive Its First Free DLC Drop Soon

After a launch full of hurdles those still playing CD Projekt Red’s latest game CyberPunk 2077 will receive their first free DLC soon including three cosmetic items and a free car. While the open-world RPG had quite a rough rollout with the game being almost unplayable on some consoles, now it appears to be in a steady state and this free content could bring players back to the game once again.

While it doesn’t include any new missions or playable content, Patch 1.3 boasts not only free content, but a laundry list of improvements, balancing changes, gameplay fixes, and other updates to help out with the quality of life and performance.

Patch 1.3 for Cyberpunk 2077 is coming soon!



Here's a list of the most notable changes coming in this update: https://t.co/P4BZ9pohBS pic.twitter.com/awBD6KWdAn — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) August 17, 2021

The three free DLC items included are a pair of jackets for V, with one seemingly inspired by the anime Akira, and an alternative appearance for Johnny Silverhand. The DLC is free to all players with the game and here is how you can redeem it for yourself.

Firstly, head to the Additional Content Menu in-game where you can find the items. To enable to the new outfit for Johnny you’ll need to do so in this menu, while the new jackets for V can be found in the stash at his apartment. You won’t have access to these items until you’ve completed the mission “The Ride” and received a notification from Viktor so make sure you do so. The car, Archer Quartz “Bandit” can be bought or purchased depending on the choice made after finishing the Ghost Town quest.

These are some of the rarer items in the game that can be crafted to a higher quality. If you’re still playing Cyberpunk 2077, make sure to keep an eye out for when you can redeem these gifts in the near future.