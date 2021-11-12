Dark Pheonix Skin Now Available In Fortnite

Marvel continues its string of collaborations with Fortnite bringing Jean Grey to the game for the very first time with the Dark Pheonix set now available in the store.

Right now, you can purchase the Pheonix Force set boasting this iconic character alongside a skin, emote, and back bling.

This bundle will set you back 1,500 V-Bucks, but if you’re just after the Rising Pheonix emote that can be purchased separately for 300.

"I am Fire and Life incarnate! Now and forever – I am Phoenix!"



Dark Phoenix has arrived on the Island. Grab the Phoenix Force set now in the Shop. pic.twitter.com/E4b4hsnTII — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 12, 2021

While this is the first time that Jean Grey or the Pheonix Force has been added to the game, there have been plenty of X-Men-related additions over the years. Some other characters that were previously released in Fortnite include Wolverine, Raven, Psylocke, Deadpool, Storm, and more.

Even more than that, there have been countless Marvel collaborations bringing other characters from the comic franchise to the game. If you’re a collector of these skins you won’t want to miss this one out.

Fortnite is set to release some exciting collaborations this month will it recently being announced that a set of Naruto-related skins are coming. While the appearance of these hasn’t been detailed yet, there is a lot for fans to be excited about.

Whether you’re a current Fortnite player or someone who hasn’t touched the game in some time, these collaborations may be just what it takes to get you back into the game.

Dark Pheonix will only be available for a limited time so don’t miss your opportunity to add a unique look to your collection.