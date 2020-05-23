Darth Maul Actor Shares Details About Star Wars: The Force Unleashed III

While most Star Wars fans will recognise Sam Witwer as the voice of Darth Maul in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels, the actor really made his franchise debut playing Starkiller in 2008’s third-person action blockbuster, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. Not only was Starkiller the main protagonist at the heart of the game, but Witwer would also go on to reprise his role in the 2010 sequel, too.

Even though The Force Unleashed series sold pretty well, the third follow-up never quite came to fruition. This was mainly due to problems during development, but also thanks to the fact that the Star Wars video game licence would ultimately go on to be acquired by EA in 2013.

Star Wars The Force Unleashed Art Imagines What An Old Starkiller Would Look Like 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

During a recent interview with IGN, Witwer was asked about the original plans to The Force Unleashed threequel and according to the Star Wars voice actor, the third Force Unleashed video game would have picked up directly after the ending of The Force Unleashed II where Starkiller defeats Darth Vader and takes him into the custody of the Rebels. Witwer went on to explain:

At the end of The Force Unleashed II he cuts off Vader’s hand and captures him. I’m not comfortable sharing everything we discussed, but the idea was, that was the biggest mistake ever, and that Vader, like he was toying with Luke, the Force Unleashed I and II games were all about Vader toying with Starkiller. And at some point, there would be a confrontation where Starkiller’s fighting Vader, and everything that worked before suddenly isn’t working now. He’s like, ‘I cut off your hand!,’ and Vader says, ‘That wasn’t my hand. I have no hand.’

Sounds pretty cool, eh? It’s nice how these specific plot threads echo the fraught relationship between Luke and Vader, right? Unfortunately, The Force Unleashed III never ever saw the light of day, but it’s always interesting taking a sneak peek behind the curtain and finding out what could have been.

But what say you? Tell us, were you a fan of The Force Unleashed back in the day? And would you have been up for The Force Unleashed III? Strap on Boba Fett’s Jetpack and fly down to the comments section below to let us know.