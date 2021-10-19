Dead by Daylight Fans Outraged With Games’ New NFT Collaboration

The NFT community has grown substantially over the past 12 months transitioning into all walks of entertainment and most recently Behaviour Interactive’s Dead by Daylight, however, fans aren’t taking to this addition kindly.

Sharing today on Twitter, Dead by Daylight’s latest addition, Pinhead from the Hellraiser franchise won’t just be available to play in-game, but also as an NFT for collectors to purchase. As part of an initiative with Boss Protocol, players can purchase an NFT box containing an NFT of Pinhead’s character model with the chance to win access to the Hellraiser chapter of the game.

so will you be offering refunds for the chapter? you should have disclosed this before it went on sale as many people would never want their money to go towards anything to do with nfts. — spooky cam 🎃 (sick of tunnelling era) (@theevilswithiin) October 18, 2021

Fans aren’t happy with this collaboration with the top comment on the announcement questioning whether those who have already purchased this latest chapter of Dead By Daylight can get themselves a refund to withdraw support from this NFT project.

Other shares include fans claiming they will be uninstalling the game due to this announcement, or simply criticizing the decision to align the game with the NFT movement.

The collaboration comes at an odd time after Steam seemingly removed all games and projects with relation to NFTs last week. Given that the NFT component of this collaboration isn’t directly connected to the game it isn’t likely that this initiative will have any effect on the game’s status within the Steam marketplace though.

Alternatively, Epic Games has shown some support for NFT related gaming content on its storefront so even if Valve were to take a hard stance against this there would still be options for Dead by Daylight so there is no need for fans to freak out.