Dead by Daylight reveal latest SAW crossover coming Jan. 26

Dead by Daylight is set to get its latest collaboration with none other than the iconic SAW franchise. In a statement, Behaviour Interactive and Lionsgate films announced Archives Tome 10: SAW which will bring a ton of content to the game.

This new addition will be joining the game on Jan. 26. Archives Tome: 10 boasts three new stories from the world of SAW which uncover the memories of Amanda Young, Detective Tapp, and provide players a chance to get their hands on new SAW-related cosmetics.

The Book of SAW Collection includes new outfits, one for Amanda Young (The Pig) and the other for Detective Tapp. In a trailer for the upcoming collaboration, Jigsaw reveals the latest chapter coming to the game which will be Tome 10.

“Over and above our primary objective of providing our fans with fun and continuously renewed content, one of our goals when integrating a powerful movie franchise such as SAW is to invite a larger community into the Dead by Daylight universe,” said Dead by Daylight game director Mathieu Côté. “We’re truly grateful to our partner Lionsgate for offering us this opportunity.” Via Behaviour Interactive

Tome 10 is the latest collaboration between Dead by Daylight and other iconic franchises which will see players tested with puzzles and challenges for the chance to earn limited-time rewards.

In this latest Tome, there will be 60 cosmetics up for grabs including the two new SAW outfits so make sure you take advantage of the event.

Tome 10: SAW will launch on all consoles on Jan. 26.