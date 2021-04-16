Watch: Dead By Daylight Dev Reveals Resident Evil Crossover With New Trailer

The next batch of collaborative content headed to Dead By Daylight has been a long time coming, to say the least.

Behaviour Interactive’s asymmetrical game – which pits a team of four hapless survivors against a single murderous entity – has a storied history of delivering characters borrowed from all corners of pop culture, with the likes of Freddy Krueger, Leatherface and even Silent Hill‘s Pyramid Head among some of the familiar names introduced over the years. Due to join that existing lineup of prestigious horror icons this summer as DLC, however, will be none other than a big bad from Resident Evil.

Confirmed with a brief teaser during Capcom’s highly anticipated showcase yesterday, Chapter 20 is poised to be a celebration of the franchise’s 25th anniversary, but who (or what) is waiting in the wings?

Sadly, a trailer (above) accompanying the announcement gives next to nothing away in that regard, though does appear to hint at a new survivor with ties to The Umbrella Corporation. This in itself offers us little clue as to what unseen force is responsible for killing the poor soul, but we can certainly think of a few likely candidates. Given their recent exposure to fans new and old thanks to two excellent remakes, Tyrants Mr. X and Nemesis are clear frontrunners, but Behaviour could just as easily subvert expectations by shining a light on lesser-known entities such as Lisa Trevor. Likewise, Resident Evil 7‘s Jack Baker would be a solid pick, too, and we’ll just have to wait and see what the developer has planned. Expect more details to surface in the weeks ahead.

In the meantime, be sure to let us know which of Resident Evil‘s villains you think would best represent the series in Dead By Daylight down below!