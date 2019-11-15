Dead Island 2 Publisher Reassures Fans That Sequel Is Still Coming

Rarely do video games sent to development Hell live to see the light of day ever again.

It’s an unfortunate – not often talked about – reality of the industry that some projects are destined to never leave the concept stage for myriad reasons ranging from bankruptcy and studio closures to a lack of budget. As is the case with anything, though, there are exceptions to the rule, and Dead Island 2, despite what many have come to believe, is one title intent on beating the odds.

Announced way back in 2014, publisher Deep Silver had originally intended for Techland to head development of the sequel. Following the original game’s release, however, Techland struck a deal with Warner Bros. to spawn another brand new IP centred around slaying the ravenous undead horde. Dying Light – ironically due to a receive a follow-up of its own before Dead Island – was ultimately the result of that partnership, of course, but what of its first creation?

Last we heard, Dambuster Studios had assumed control of Dead Island 2, having replaced German-based Yager Productions following a highly-publicised split between itself and Deep Silver. And so here we are, still waiting on tenterhooks for confirmation (or otherwise) that the long-gestating successor remains full steam ahead.

Thankfully, Klemens Kundratitz, CEO of Deep Silver parent company Koch Media, has recently reassured fans that it has every intention of seeing the project through to completion. Speaking to gamesindustry.biz, they said “Look, Dead Island is a very important brand for us and we’ve got to get it right. It’s just a testimony of our dedication to get it right.”

As far as a release date is concerned, Kundratitz declines to provide one, though does say the team is “really confident that when it comes out it’s going to be a kick-ass zombie game.” Fingers crossed that’s the case as, based on precedent alone, Dead Island 2‘s prolonged development doesn’t work in its favor.