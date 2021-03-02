Dead Island 2 Reportedly Now A Next-Gen Exclusive

Yes, Dead Island 2 is indeed still a video game intended to materialize during your lifetime, but there could be a substantial wait ahead before you’re able to beat down the undead with an armory of jury-rigged weapons.

Publisher Deep Silver, which has reiterated on numerous occasions that a sequel to the 2011 original is still in production, has remained tight-lipped in regards to a release date or anything of the sort, leading many to believe that the project was silently canceled behind the scenes. Hardly surprising, considering little to nothing has been heard over the last five years besides infrequent reports of troubled development, but it at least now appears as if current lead Dambuster Studios is succeeding where its predecessors weren’t able to.

Just how long fans will have to wait for an official status update is anyone’s guess, but in absence of that, games industry analyst MauroNL has unearthed some interesting details.

It’s worth noting, as always, that everything of this sort should be taken with a grain of salt, but the insider has a solid track record of supplying accurate information. In comments provided yesterday, they reveal that Deep Silver has made the decision to fully drop support for last-gen devices and is instead redoubling its efforts on ensuring the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC versions are as good as they can be. Such a directive will no doubt become commonplace as time goes on, of course, but perhaps even more so in the wake of Cyberpunk 2077‘s disastrous performance on base Xbox One and PS4 consoles.

In essence, then, we’re no closer to learning of Dead Island 2‘s ETA than before, but this is nonetheless promising news that should hopefully result in a superior end product.