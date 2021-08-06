Dead Space Remake Reportedly Releasing In Late 2022

Heavily rumored prior to being made official, it may have been, but confirmation that Dead Space is making its triumphant return has still caught many by surprise. This is, after all, a remake of the first game in a series that EA itself sent into hibernation following the third entry’s less-than-stellar performance, a result which many fans directly blamed the publisher for due to it mandating microtransactions and the inclusion of forced co-op.

Yet here we are, more than a decade later, with the much-welcome news that Isaac Clarke will be returning once more in the near future to relive his first encounter with the Necromorphs. With original creator Visceral Games having long since gone defunct, the project has been entrusted to Star Wars: Squadrons developer EA Motive, which has already taken steps to reassure fans that none of the in-app purchases that plagued Dead Space 3 will be present this time around.

As for when new and veteran fans alike can expect to step foot in a next-gen recreation of the USG Ishimura, a definitive answer for that is still forthcoming, though according to VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb, folks shouldn’t have to wait too long. Sources close to the remake’s development, they say, state that Motive is aiming for a late 2022 launch window, though this is very likely to be tentative, so there’s every chance of it surfacing before or after (the latter being more likely) that date.

Whatever the outcome, Grubb is told that EA plans to reveal more of the title before the end of the current year, likely in the form of a new trailer, so it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on the company’s socials and YouTube channels going forward.

Dead Space is in development exclusively for next-gen consoles and PC.