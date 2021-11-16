Deathloop, Ratchet & Clank Top Game Awards Nominations

With The Game Awards‘ official 2021 nominees being announced Tuesday morning, Deathloop and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart are leading the pack in terms of sheer numbers.

In addition, the full roster of six Game of the Year nominations includes the two aforementioned titles as well as Metroid Dread, It Take Two, Psychonauts 2, and Resident Evil Village. The winner for this and other awards will be announced on Dec. 9.

In terms of which titles are ratcheting up the highest number of nominations, Arkan Studios and Bethesda’s Deathloop has taken the top spot with nine nominations, Deadline reports. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the runner-up for most nominations with six, followed by It Takes Two with five.

In terms of Best Multiplayer Game, nominees include Back 4 Blood, It Takes Two, Knockout City, Monster Hunter Rise, New World, and Valheim.

As with all the categories, Twitter users were also invited to vote for the Best Esports Team category, whose nominees include Atlanta Faze, DWG KIA, Natus Vincere, Sentinels, and Team Spirit.

The Content Creator of the Year nominees were also announced and include Dream, Fusile, Gaules, Ibai, and The Grefg.

Even CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 was able to snag a couple of nominations, despite a somewhat rocky release last year, including for Best Score and Music and Best Role Playing.

What game do you think should snag the coveted title of The Game Awards‘ Game of the Year? Leave your thoughts in the comments below and check back right here for all your latest gaming and pop culture news.