How To Defeat Nemesis’ First Form In Resident Evil 3 Remake

In case you hadn’t heard, the first major game release of 2020 has finally arrived.

Resident Evil 3, Capcom’s reimagining of the beloved 1999 classic, is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC and promises to give survival horror fans a run for their money. Similarly to last year’s acclaimed remake, you’ll once more be stepping foot in Raccoon City to contend with all sorts of undead nightmares, though unfortunately for Jill, she’s got more than just zombies and Lickers to contend with.

Within moments of her quest to escape beginning, the former S.T.A.R.S. officer is beset upon by Nemesis and he wants nothing more than to turn his prey into a smooth red paste. As was the case with Mr. X in Resident Evil 2, you’ll be encountering Umbrella’s ultimate bioweapon multiple times throughout the game’s campaign, some of which will be scripted boss battles.

The first of these takes place atop a burning rooftop and requires a certain degree of strategy to ensure you’re not roasted beyond recognition within seconds. Continue through the break below for some quick tips on how best to deal with Jill’s monstrous stalker.

For the entirety of this particular fight, Nemesis will wield an industrial-sized flamethrower. Your first instinct, therefore, might be to try and get up close in order to prevent the beast from setting you alight, but this will immediately prompt him to start using hard-hitting melee attacks. Your best course of action, then, is to stay at range and unload whatever ammunition you have on-hand into the fuel tank on Nemesis’ back.

To avoid return fire, you’ll need to hide behind various boxes littered throughout the arena and weave in several shots while doing so. Once sufficiently damaged, the tank will explode and engulf Nemesis in flames. Keep firing while doing your best to avoid an aggressive flurry of melee attacks and you’ll be home free. That is, of course, until the next encounter.

We’ve got more guides on the way to help you progress in Resident Evil 3, so be sure to stay tuned.