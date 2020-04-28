How To Defuse The Bomb In Predator: Hunting Grounds

Four marines against an extraterrestrial big game hunter with a particular interest in humans might be at the core of what makes Predator: Hunting Grounds tick, but IllFonics’ latest asymmetrical multiplayer experience is far from a one-trick pony.

The central cat and mouse (who plays both roles will most definitely change during the course of any given match) formula is certainly enough of a gameplay hook on its own for fans of the films, of course, though the developer has thrown plenty of other gameplay elements into the mix in an effort to make each and every session play out in a non-linear fashion. Regardless of which side you find yourself on, victory can be achieved in a variety of ways, some of which are more rewarding than others.

Despite Arnie’s failure to do so in the classic 1987 film, the marines can, in fact, disarm the devastating bomb the Predator uses as a last resort and successfully doing so will see you and your comrades rewarded with a fat chunk of experience points.

In the interest of time, this guide is going to assume that you’ve already formulated a strategy to take down the Predator and you’re wondering what to do next as the timer begins its ominous countdown. Simply put, you need to make sure the monster is actually dead before you can put your bomb expert to work. Once the creature has begun the self-destruct sequence, continue to spend whatever ammo you have remaining into the wounded hunter until it breathes one final breath.

From here, one member of your team will need to interact with the arm-mounted device where they’ll be prompted to complete a minigame. You’ll need to match the Alien symbols shown with corresponding D-Pad presses followed by a pull of R2 to lock in each sequence which, if entered correctly, will disarm the explosive. Following a short sequence where you’re required to defend the Predator’s corpse, a helicopter will eventually arrive and evacuate you to safety. Good job!

Predator: Hunting Grounds is out now for PlayStation 4 and PC.