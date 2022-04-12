‘Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles’ is getting new DLC fighters

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles is set to bolster its roster with new fighters as today the first DLC for the game was officially announced.

There are seven new fighters joining the game of which three are making their debut and the other four are alternate versions of characters already in the game.

All of the new additions are taken from Demon Slayer’s second season the Entertainment District arc. These are Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke, all in their Season 2 outfits. The remaining fighters are Nezuko (Advanced Demon Form), Daki, Gyutaro, and the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui.

Right now, no date has been revealed for when these new fighters will join the game, but they will be added periodically and Tengen Uzui is likely to be the first addition.

Also announced today, pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch version of The Hinokami Chronicles are now live and those who take advantage of this will receive extra bonuses when it launches on the device on June 10.

Here’s a look at all of the bonuses you’ll receive if you order the Nintendo Switch version of the game in advance.

Full Game

Five Kimetsu Academy Summer Uniform costumes (Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Hashibira, Giyu Tomioka)

Three Butterfly Mansion Patient Wear costumes (Tanjiro Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Hashibira)

One Kimetsu Academy Character Unlock Key (Tanjiro Kamado)

16,000 Kimetsu Points

Three bonus character unlock keys for Kimetsu Academy Nezuko, Kimetsu Academy Zenitsu, and Kimetsu Academy Inosuke

The game is currently available to purchase for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC devices.