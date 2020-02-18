Devil May Cry 5 Is Now The Best Selling Game In The Series

Capcom is on a serious hot streak at the moment. Since 2018, they’ve released a series of smash hits and have just updated their ‘Platinum’ sellers list. Top of the charts is Monster Hunter World, which has sold an astonishing 14.9 million copies and is now the company’s best-selling title of all time (nearly doubling second place holder Resident Evil 5‘s 7.6 million copies).

On top of that, the Resident Evil franchise continues to rake in the dough, with the Resident Evil 2 remake having now outsold the 1998 original and the incoming Resident Evil 3: Nemesis remake expected to do similar numbers. But other Capcom franchises are also in rude health – with Devil May Cry 5 now the biggest selling title in that series.

The long-awaited sequel to 2008’s Devil May Cry 4 has now sold an impressive 3.1 million copies, making it Capcom’s 19th best selling game ever. That’s not half bad for a franchise that’s occasionally criticized for its difficulty and extremely complex combat systems. Fortunately for its fans (myself among them), Devil May Cry 5 didn’t cut corners, providing three playable characters, each with distinct and deep fighting styles.

With sales like this, I have no doubt that Capcom is beavering away on a Devil May Cry 6 as we speak. At this point in the console generation, that’s certain to be a PlayStation 5/Xbox Series X release, possibly hitting shelves sometime in late 2021/early 2022. And given how technically dazzling Devil May Cry 5 was, I cannot wait to see what the development team turns out with more power to work with.

In the meantime, Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition hits Nintendo Switch on February 20th and comes with some exclusive features, including a co-op mode and the ability to switch combat and weapon styles on the fly. I’ve bought Devil May Cry 3 twice on PS2 and once on Steam as part of the HD Collection, but I’m sorely tempted to fork out a fourth time to be able to play it on the go.